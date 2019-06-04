HOUSTON -- SueAnn (Coffman) Hamilton passed away on June 2, 2019.

She was born March 12, 1956, to Otis and Betty Coffman. She was married to Guy Hamilton on March 16, 1974. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Wendy (Warren) Thompson and Amy Hamilton; one son, Mike (Allison) Hamilton; her grandchildren, Cadenc, Madison, Jace, Cayla, DaniJo and Logan; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Chris Coffman; two sisters, Marcia (Andy) Noaker and Sandy (Richard) Lenahan; several nieces and nephews and cousins.

Sue loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Sue has donated her body to science.