MORLEY -- Susan Ann (Cummiskey) Wahmhoff, 70, of Morley, passed away Nov. 11, at her residence.

She was born April 10, 1949, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of John and Elenore (Fink) Cummiskey. Sue graduated from Marywood Academy in Grand Rapids and attended Central Michigan University, where she received her master's degree in education.

Sue worked at Wolverine as a security officer for many years. She always was helping and teaching others and was a very active member at Christ the King Catholic Church, where she served as a lector, minister of the Eucharist and helped with funeral luncheons. Sue was an avid reader and loved to bake. She was the president of the Walton Erickson Library in Morley.

In 1984, she married James Wahmhoff, who survives. Also surviving are her son, James Jr. (Rebecca) Wahmhoff, of Morley; step-grandchild, Haley; one sister, Karen Cummiskey (Thomas) Balaskas, of Ada; two brothers, John William (Janet) Cummiskey Jr., of Honor, Paul (Margaret) Cummiskey, of Grand Rapids; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, with Father James VanderLaan officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Apollonia Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the church and prior to services on Friday.