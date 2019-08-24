Susan Haney (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Heckman Funeral Home - Howard City
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI
49329
(231)-937-4315
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Aetna Twp. Hall
Morley, MI
Obituary
MORLEY -- Susan Haney, 71, of Morley passed away Aug. 15 at her residence.

She was born April 13, 1948, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Ernest and Elvera (Dutton) Marvin. During her working years, she worked at Dittler Brothers in Sparta for many years, as well as Diecast in Cascade for a short while. She was a big PC gamer.

Surviving are her children, Patricia Bouwman, of Hudsonville, Lorraine (Todd) Quist, of Morley, William (Lynn) Taylor, of White Cloud and Ernest (Amy) Taylor, of Muskegon; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cynthia Toner (Al Patterson), of Howard City and Lydia Baughman of Sparta; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Aetna Township Hall in Morley. Arrangements entrusted to the Heckman Funeral Home in Howard City.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 24, 2019
