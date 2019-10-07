HOWARD CITY -- Suzann Trotter, 65, of Howard City passed away Oct. 3, at Spectrum Health Kelsey Campus.

She was born Dec. 18, 1953. She worked as a housekeeper for many years, and enjoyed horseback riding, fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In 2006, she married William Trotter, who survives her. Also surviving are her children, Scott (Bobbi) Moore, of White Cloud and Tracy (Jason) Snyder, of Canadian Lakes; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two aunts.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Big Prairie Community Church, 1988 S. Elm, White Cloud, with Pastor Arnie Guikema officiating.

The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until time of services, at the church.

Arrangements were made by The Heckman Funeral Home of Howard City.