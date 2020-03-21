ASHTON -- Sylvester "Ves" William Knapp, of Ashton, passed away suddenly at the Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital RNC unit on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was 91.

He was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Ashton, to Eathel and Elsie (Manzer) Knapp and attended Reed City area schools. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army as a truck driver in Germany from 1950-52. In 1973, he was married to Luella (Reed-Hughes) and was married for 41 years until her passing in 2015. Upon his return from military service, he was employed at the Fisher Body plant in Lansing before coming home to Ashton, where he owned and operated S.W. Knapp trucking and excavating company.

Ves loved to travel the country back roads and enjoyed the scenery and the old barns. He had a passion for local history and collected many historical photos and memorabilia throughout his life. He personally donated many items to the local Old Rugged Cross Museum. Ves enjoyed scrapping metal and was a volunteer at the R&R Metal Recycling Co. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Don Knapp, Kevin (Jim) Knapp Sr., Christine (Kim) Johnson and Susan Holmes; daughter-in-law, Sharon Knapp; stepson, Robert (Grace) Hughes; former son-in-law, Chester Holmes; grandchildren, Stephanie Knapp, Christina (John) Koops, Justin Johnson, Kevin Knapp Jr., Katlynn Knapp and Mariah Holmes; several step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lucille Mallory and William (Gaynelle) Knapp; first wife and friend, Betty (Fewless) Ruthruff; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; his beloved dog, Teddy; and cat, Bootsy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Luella; infant daughter, Linda Knapp; son, Steven Knapp, grandchildren, Summer Johnson and Jason Knapp; and stepson, Herbert Luce Sr.

Funeral services will be private with burial at the Maple Hill Cemetery in LeRoy later in the spring.