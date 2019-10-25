WEST BRANCH -- Sylvia Card, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Rose City on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, with her family by her side.

Sylvia was born March 27, 1922, to John and Rose (Pauley) Neubecker. She married Bernard Card on Aug. 20, 1942. They settled in Rose City in 1950, where they raised five children.

Sylvia was a two-time cancer survivor. She was active in Cub Scouts, Rose City Lioness Club and the CCW at Holy Family Church. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; and grandson, Glen Hayes.

She is survived by her four sons and one daughter, Roger (Margo) Card, of Canadian Lakes, James (Janice) Card, of Shepherd, Jack (Kimberely) Card, of Gaylord, Carol (Card) Weston, of West Branch and Kim (Jean) Card, of Rose City; 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church, 402 W. Peters Road, West Branch, MI 48661. Father Emmanuel Finbarr will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassus Health Care/Hospice, compassus.com/about-us/giving-and-donations or mail to Compassus Hospice, 3217 W. M-55, West Branch, MI 48661.

Please share a memory or condolence at steuernolmclaren.com.