WHITE CLOUD -- Tammy Lynn Gunn, 61, of White Cloud, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home.

She was born Dec. 21, 1957, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth (Price) Gunn. Tammy lived in the Morley area most of her life. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but in recent years, enjoyed her employment at the Newaygo County Commission on Aging.

Tammy is survived by her beloved family of three children, Chad (Jennifer) Gunn, of Big Rapids, Justina (Michael) Games, of Big Rapids, and Cassandra (Travis) Rollston, of Fremont; four grandchildren, Kameryn Gunn, Aden Rollston, Wyatt Games and Noah Games. Also surviving are her mother, Ruth Gunn, of Newaygo; four sisters, Lori (Tom) Altman, of Florida, Debra Steffes, of Morley, Kim (Mike) Colby, of Kalkaska, and Deb (Bob) McCourt, of Big Rapids; two brothers, Tommy (Meridith) Gunn, of Morley, and Matt Robinette, of Newaygo; and many nieces and nephews.

Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Tom Gunn Sr. and his wife, Kate; a granddaughter, Sophia Games; and a brother, John Inskeep.

A memorial service will take place at noon on Wednesday July 10, 2019, at the Luther Bible Chapel, between Morley and Newaygo, with Pastor David Bongard officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services beginning at 11 a.m. also at the Luther Bible Chapel, 1018 230th Avenue, Newaygo, MI 49337.

