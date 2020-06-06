CHASE -- Tanner John Lewis Dutmer, 22, of Chase, Michigan, passed away May 7, 2020, in an automobile accident in Osceola County. He was on his way home from work at the time of the accident.

Tanner was born April 18, 1998, at Ludington Memorial Hospital in Ludington, Michigan, to Brad and Carrie Dutmer, of Baldwin.

Tanner was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ron and Eljean Dutmer; and maternal great-grandparents, Andrew (Dean) and Joan Hansen.

He is survived by his parents, Brad and Carrie Dutmer; brother, Trenton Dutmer; grandmother, Melissa Holden; grandparents, Frank and Melody Gutheridge; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him dearly.

Tanner graduated from Reed City High School in 2016. From eighth through 11th grade, he enjoyed playing football for the Coyotes and enjoyed participating in the biodome. He also attended Mecosta\Osceola Career Center where he obtained certifications in welding.

After high school, Tanner attended Ferris State University for one year. He then went on to work as a data technician for Burgess Technical Systems of Caledonia. In 2019, he took on a job working for Lume Corporation, in Evart, Michigan, as a horticulture worker. He enjoyed working there until his untimely passing.

Tanner loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and kayaking. He also enjoyed playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons with his family and friends. He loved to read and excelled at reading from a very early age.

Tanner was an amazing young man and was loved by many.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. June 20, at Evergreen Cemetery, South Evergreen Road, Baldwin, Michigan. A celebration of Life event will be announced at a later date.