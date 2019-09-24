MORLEY -- Terry Gilbert "Unks" Ensing, 57, of Morley, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his residence, with his loving family at his side.

He was born June 11, 1962, in Big Rapids, the son of Pete and Evelyn (Doyle) Ensing, and attended Morley-Stanwood High School.

Unks worked for Dave Thebo Construction for nearly 20 years, and then worked as a self-employed carpenter until ill health forced his retirement. He loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed playing disc golf.

Terry is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kat French; son, Terry, Jr., and daughters, Bethany and Anna, all of Colorado; step-son, Bobby Roberts; step-daughters, Kristin Yearkey and Jenna (Jason) Easlick; his mother, Evelyn, of Big Rapids; brother, Donnie (Carolyn Murphy), of Rodney; sister, Karen (Glen McGorman) VanSyckle, of Big Rapids; step-brother, Randy Ensing, of Kalkaska; and many nieces and nephews.

Unks was preceded in death by his father; son, Matt; brother, Dean; and many aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Morley American Legion Hall, and will continue with a benefit fundraiser at 4 p.m. Cremation and care are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

