REED CITY -- Teshia Lynn Yates, of Reed City, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Osceola County. She was 25.

She was born Nov. 3, 1993, in Big Rapids, to Jeffrey and Lynn (Bowen) Yates. She was a 2011 graduate of Reed City High School, where she was a member of the RCHS Band.

She was employed from 2015-19 with Pizza Hut of Reed City and had been working at Haworth of Big Rapids for less than a year. Teshia enjoyed spending time with her son at the beach, at carnivals and at car and truck shows. She was full of smiles and hugs, loved listening to music and rocking out to her favorite songs.

She is survived by her parents Jeffrey and Lynn Yates; siblings, Alesha (David) Grant, Michael (Heidi) Bowen and Robert (Cassidy) Yates; her grandmother, Kay Bowen; and numerous extended family.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeremy Allen York; grandparents, Wilma and Larry Yates; and grandfather, Neal Bowen.

Funeral services will take place at noon Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Burial will take place at the LeRoy Township Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. until the beginning of services.