BIG RAPIDS -- Thaddeus J. "Ted" Rubicz, 76, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

He was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Zarszyn, Poland, the son of Edward and Bronislawa "Bernice" (Dudek) Rubicz. Ted and his family moved to Detroit, where he met Barbara Haligowski when they were 13.

In 1960, he graduated from St. Stanislaus High School in Detroit, then attended the University of Detroit. Ted and Barb were married on Aug. 17, 1963, and together they raised their family in Detroit until they moved to Big Rapids in 1977.

Ted was talented and held various jobs throughout his life, but he most recently retired from Yoplait in 2007. He enjoyed watching Detroit Tigers baseball. Ted loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barb Rubicz; three children, Lynda Rubicz, Donna (Roger) Bauer and Mike (Shery) Rubicz, all of Big Rapids; nine grandchildren, Jason (Tim Sanborn) Merrill, Tim (Sally Bender) Merrill, and Sarah (Joey Hooper) Merrill, Zack (Karla) Bauer and Katie (Matt Badalucco) Bauer, Alexandria, Jacob, Jorden and AnnEliza Rubicz; five great-grandchildren; sister, Alicia (Al) Kozlowski, of Warren; and many nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Edmund Rubicz.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

