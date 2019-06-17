Thaddeus (Ted) Tyler Brahman

June 6, 1975 to June 10, 2019

REED CITY -- Thaddeus (Ted) Brahman, 44, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 10, 2019.

Ted was preceded in death by his father, Howard Brahman, in 2007.

Ted is survived by his wife, Jennifer of Hawkins; his mother, Donna Collins, of Paris; his four sons, Tim Brahman, of Morley, Josh (Jada) Lucas, of Rogers Heights, Ryan Brahman, of Hawkins and Cody Brahman, of Hawkins; his stepdaughter, Cynthia Taylor, of Reed City; two grandsons, Carter Bellville and Slader Lucas; three brothers, Jeremiah (Holly) Hough, of Reed City, Josh (Amanda) Brahman, of Paris and Aaron Brahman, of Paris; his sister, Heather (Randy) Parish, of Paris; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ted was employed at Trees, LLC. He graduated from Big Rapids Alternative Education in 1994, but most of his schooling was done in Reed City Public Schools.

Ted loved all animals, especially horses and dogs. He was the type of guy that would help anyone, even a complete stranger. He will be missed by many.

A memorial in Ted's honor will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Boy Scout Building in Reed City.