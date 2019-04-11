Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma J. Squires.

BARRYTON -- On Friday, April 5, 2019, Thelma J. Squires went home to be with the Lord.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Brinton Chapel, Lake. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Brinton Chapel.

Thelma was born May 3, 1937, at the home of her parents, JB and Margaret Gilman, on Crooked Lake, in Lake. After completing grade school at Lake, she attended Barryton High School, where she graduated in 1955.

Thelma raised her four children in the Flint area while she worked in the food service industry for IMA and Canteen at the AC Plant. During her 30 years of service, she was known for the extreme ways she decorated the cafeterias and stores for every holiday.

Thelma was a crafter. She loved to sew and crochet. She always had a project going and was called on by several family members who came to her for help with something that needed to be mended or created.

Thelma was an active member at Brinton Chapel. She organized hot dog roasts, helped out with Bible school, worked in the kitchen each summer at Bible camp and genuinely loved worshiping the Lord with everyone there.

Thelma was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family was more than blood relations to her. Her friends knew she counted them as family. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Minnie Tucker; brother-in-law, Charles Tucker; and her brothers, Charles Gilman and Edward Gilman.

She is survived by her children, Arthur Squires Jr., Jeffery Squires, Margaret (Michael) Alexander and Nathan (Lynnda) Squires; 13 grandchildren; and almost 17 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Gilman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at campbellstocking.com.