FRANKFORT -- Theodore L. Russell, 98, of Frankfort, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Wesley Manor.

He was born April 12, 1921, in Catlin, IL, to John Frank and Florence (Busby) Russell. He was a 1939 graduate of Catlin High School. Ted served in the United States Navy during World War II. He married Norma Ross on November 14, 1943. She preceded him in death on July 22, 2017.

Ted was known to be a workaholic. He attended night school for office skills, was the owner of Ben Franklin Dimestore in Cedar Lake, IN, from 1961 to 1983, and previously worked for Woolworth. He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge.

Ted is survived by his children, Stephen (Margaret) Russell, of Indianapolis, Philip (Gwen) Russell, of Schererville, David (Debbie) Russell, of Frankfort; eight grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m., at the Amanda Reid Chapel at Wesley Manor. Pastor Phil Lake and Chaplain Deborah Musick will officiate.

Burial will be Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. Central Time at Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin, IL. Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

