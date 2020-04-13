STANWOOD -- Theresa was the beloved wife of Robert Earl Dawkins for more than 62 years.

Theresa was the loving mother of her son, Timothy H. Dawkins, and his wife, Kimberly. She was also the proud grandmother of Elizabeth Theresa, Timothy Robert and Alexis Marcella Dawkins.

Theresa passed away peacefully at her winter home in Florida, on Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020, at 82, after a battle with cancer.

She was born in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, on Nov. 30, 1937, and moved to Three Rivers at 12. After high school, she attended the University of Detroit and graduated as a dental hygienist.

She married the love of her life, Robert, and worked as a hygienist at Macomb County for more than 30 years. She was eldest of five children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Gertrude Eirschele, also her brother, Virgil. She is survived by her two sisters, Francine and Gwendolyn; her brother, Wayne; as well as nieces and nephews.

Theresa was a devout Catholic and her relationship with the Lord always came first. She was a kind soul who always thought of others before herself.

Theresa enjoyed many hobbies, including reading, knitting, gardening, ceramics and raising French poodles. Theresa and Robert loved the outdoors and built their retirement home near Stanwood, where they lived the last 30 years.

Mass will be atat 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Big Rapids. A reception will follow at Falcon Head Golf Club.