BIG RAPIDS -- Theresa Katheryn Foust, 82, lifetime Big Rapids resident, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

She was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Willard and Anna (Zimmer) Foust. Theresa attended St. Mary Catholic School, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1955. She then earned her business degree from Ferris Institute in 1957.

Theresa began her career at Ferris working in the Student Housing Office. For many years, she was the secretary to the president at Ferris, serving under four presidents and two interim presidents. Theresa retired in 1994, and became a member of the Ferris Emeriti Association.

A lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Parish, Theresa was active with the P.C.C.W. as well as C.S.A. She was on the committee for her high school class reunion, as well as the BRHS all-school reunion. Theresa was also an active supporter of the United Way, and loved participating in family activities.

Theresa is survived by her siblings, John (Barbara) Foust, Richard (Sharon) Foust, Ann (Frank) Johnson, Frank (April) Foust and Don (Jane) Foust; three sisters-in-law, Sharon, Joyce and Dianne Foust; and many nieces and nephews, including Deb Swears and Kristin Butler, who were Aunt Theresa's caregivers during her illness.

Theresa was preceded in death by her brothers, Willard (and wife Nedra), Kenneth, Roy and Charles Foust; and an infant sister, Barbara Jean.

The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Michael Burt as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Theresa's family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29, at the Mohnke Funeral Home, with a prayer service to conclude the evening. Memorial contributions in her name may be made for Big Rapids Riverwalk, St. Mary's School Endowment Fund or St. Vincent de Paul at St. Mary.

