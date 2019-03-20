Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa L. Karakula.

BIG RAPIDS -- Theresa L. Karakula, 60, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born Nov. 9, 1958, in Plymouth, the daughter of Bernard and Edna (Fischer) Keiffer. Theresa was employed as a bank teller with Fifth-Third Bank for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Theresa is survived by two daughters, Nicole (Edward Bloomfield) Karakula, of Rodney, and Krista (Al) Yant, of Reed City; three grandchildren, Avery, Alyssa and Albert; two siblings, Robert (Sharron) Keiffer, of Livonia, and Nancy Keiffer, of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date in Redford.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.