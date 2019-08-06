PARIS -- Theresa Weese, 55, passed away peacefully July 28, 2019.

She was born June 2, 1964, in Mount Clemens, to Billy J. and Jeanne Gladish. She married Dan Weese March 23, 2013.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Dan Weese; mother, Jeanne Gladish; sisters, Cindy (Jim) Ward, Linda (Scott) Lindsley and Sheila Brown (Bill Bartell); children, Jamie (Mark) Stengel, Jason (Brittnee) Perry, Jessica (Dani) Perry, Danielle (Steve) Dart, Gus (Lisa) Weese and James (Janice) Weese; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her many nephews and nieces.

All of these, she loved and touched deeply.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billy J. Gladish.

Please join us for an open house celebration of life at noon Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Sunny's Bar and Grill, 122 W. Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses are greatly appreciated.