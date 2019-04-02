SPRING, Texas -- Thomas Clinton Vance, 85, passed into the arms of his Lord at 2:45 p.m. on March 27, 2019.

He was the ninth and final child in his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Tom served in the U.S. Army from 1955 through 1957, spending time in Korea after the war. He and Judy married on June 13, 1959, and he graduated from Texas Technological College in 1962.

Tom lived in Lubbock, Texas, for 50 years, then Lago Vista, Texas, for 10 years and finally Klein, Texas. After 37 years, he was retired from a foundry company, specializing in water control products. He then took on jobs including Lubbock Avalanche-Journal route manager, managing a storage unit and being the best office help ever at NRRTS.

Tom was a volunteer coach, supporter and mentor to many. Whatever his children and grandchildren participated in, he was there to support them, i.e. concerts, recitals, performances, basketball games, track meets, swim meets, soccer games and scouting events, to name a few. He was a sincere lover of all critters, with less of a fondness for cats. "Only Dad could have saved a shot duck on a duck hunt and release it at Maxey Park," remembers his son, Tim. He was an avid hobbyist, raising tropical fish, sailing and supporting Texas Tech athletics.

Recent summers were spent near Big Rapids, pursuing his love of raising chickens and gardening to be near his younger grandchildren. His grandchildren call him "Bubba." The kids loved seeing Bubba - Grams every summer and will appreciate that more and more as time goes forward.

He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior later in life with an ongoing commitment to follow the Lord. He was a member of Windwood Presbyterian Church in Houston and attended Barryton Church of God in Barryton.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Judy; daughter, Tamara Camille Vance Willer, husband, Mike and granddaughter, Kathryn Emily Willer; son, Timothy Christian Vance and grandson, Taylor Christian Vance; son, Toby Carpenter Vance, wife Marla, grandson, Jared Thomas Vance and granddaughters, Teresa Ellen Vance, Anna Leona Vance and Jenna Rose Vance.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Living Water Ministry at Windwood Presbyterian Church, 10555 Spring Cypress Rd, Houston, Texas 77070.