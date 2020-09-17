BIG RAPIDS -- Thomas E. Horan, 64, lifelong resident of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

He was born April 17, 1956, the son of Robert Jr. and Dolores (Conley) Horan.

Tom was a member of St. Mary - St. Paul Catholic Community. He attended St. Mary Catholic School and then graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1974. Tom earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Ferris State University while he played on the 1974-75 varsity baseball team.

Tom married the love of his life, Heidi Trathen, on June 16, 1977, and together they raised their two children. He was involved in all aspects of the family business, Triangle Auto. Tom received the Legend Leader, 300/500 Club, which is an exclusive award for volume vehicle sales. He later retired as a business manager in the automotive industry.

Tom was involved in his community. He was on the Mecosta County Fair Board, a member of the Knights of Columbus and played in the Big Rapids Men's Softball Association while serving on the board. He also was on the Triangle Bowling Team, and a member of the Big Rapids Eagles Aerie Post No. 2535.

Tom was inducted into the Mecosta County Sports Hall of Fame in 2011, and was the ultimate sports fanatic.

In addition to playing sports, he enjoyed watching any FSU and Detroit professional team games. He was able to watch his last Lions game with his family by his side and when they lost their fourth quarter lead again, Tom replied, "Typical."

He is survived by his mother, Dolores Horan; two children, Thomas John "Tommy" (Melanie) Horan and Jenilee (Rob) Olson; four grandchildren, Layla Leigh and Scarlett Jayne Olson and Landon Thomas and Grayson Chase Horan; four siblings, Robert III (Lynn) Horan, Marcia Schuberg, Paul Horan and Maria (Bill) Stewart; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife Heidi Horan on Nov. 4, 2014; his father; nephew Joshua Horan; mother- and father-in-law, Jack and Avis Trathen.

Tom will always be remembered for asking, "You get a discount?"

Mass of the Resurrection will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at the Church.

Due to COVID-19, the family asks that all who attend please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. The Horan family will be greeting friends in the front pew at the church; although they would appreciate your hugs and handshakes, please refrain from those at this time. Your presence and words are what they need now.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to the Mecosta County Community Foundation (MCCF). In the memo, please notate Horan Family Fund for St. Mary School; mail to PO Box 1012-C, Big Rapids, MI 49307 or online at sacommunityfoundation.org.

