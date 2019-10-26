Thomas Edward Hren

BIG RAPIDS -- Thomas Edward Hren, 64, of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully at home after a long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis and lymphatic leukemia on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Tom was born in Shelby on Jan. 30, 1955, to Blanche and Anton Hren, of Hesperia. One of 12 children, graduated from Shelby High School in 1973 and attended Westshore Community College, Ferris State University and Oakland University for ornamental horticulture and elementary education.

He worked at DuPont in 1976-77, in Texas, returning with rheumatoid arthritis at age 22. He came back to Ferris and worked at the Star Theater on campus. He married Allitta (Sisson) Hren on June 27, 1980, having one child, Nathaniel Thomas Hren, born in Fremont in 1984. They had lived in Grand Haven, Washington, Pontiac, Fremont, St. Ignace and twice in Big Rapids, as well as, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Later, they owned and managed the Birchwood and the Pines motels in St. Ignace, which brought much joy for almost 10 years. From there, he would spend his last 22 years in Big Rapids.

He liked to be active in his community, beginning with the Fremont Jaycees early on, to being one of the co-founders of the Big Rapids Community Garden. He was on the City of Big Rapids Zoning Board of Appeals, Deputy Clerk for Mecosta Township, very active in the West Michigan Libertarian Party for several years and being the go-to person for a multitude of projects for friends, family and church.

Tom loved gardening, nature, reading, cooking, traveling, music, politics, history, poetry, and most importantly, his family. He was also very proud of the annual Hren reunion that has been held for a consecutive 52 years.

Tom was a champion with all the challenges that life would bear. Tom was determined and optimistic and he never complained of his circumstances, yet offered advice to the end. His parting words were, "I have learned that nothing else matters in life but love."

He was preceded in death by his parents, Blanche and Anton Hren; his brothers, John and Tony Hren; and his sisters, Helen Hren and Loretta Bantien.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Allitta Hren; son, Nathaniel T. Hren; grandson, Dylan M. Hren, all of Big Rapids; his brothers, Matthew Hren, Richard Hren, Doug Hren, and Art Hren, all of Hesperia; his sisters, Darlene Hren and Patricia (Allen) Miller, both of Hesperia, and Jean Zaverl, of Shelby; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He loved you all.

We had a celebration of life memorial at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Big Rapids on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. If you would like a copy of the funeral announcement, contact Allitta Hren at 525 Division St., Big Rapids, MI 49307.