BIG RAPIDS — Thomas George Boskovich, 74, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Detroit, the son of Thomas and Marilyn (Wellman) Boskovich. During the Vietnam War, Tom served with the U.S. Navy.

In 1975, Tom and his wife Raquel moved to Big Rapids, and have lived here since. For many years, Tom re-finished furniture at Wood Wizards in Mecosta. He then worked for eight years as a groundskeeper for Meceola Country Club (now Clear Lake).

Tom is survived by his wife, Raquel; his son, Kelly, of Big Rapids; his granddaughter, Hunter; his grandson, Brian; two sisters, Michelle (James) Parrinello, of Scottville, and Jill (Richard) Stringer, of Marysville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Dailey.

A celebration of Tom's life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

