MORLEY -- Thomas Urbanski, 68, of Morley, passed away June 29 at his residence.

He was born June 9, 1951, in Grand Rapids, the son of Theodore and Thelma (Garrett) Urbanski.

During his working years, he worked as a machine operator and die setter for most of his life.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and spending time with his family.

In 1970, he married Denise Rathbun, who survives. Also surviving, are one son, Richard (Kimberly), of Cedar Springs; one brother, Terry Anne Urbanski, of Kent City; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, at the Stanwood Free Methodist Church. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until time of services.