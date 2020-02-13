FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Timothy P. Brotherton, 53, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Bill Brotherton, who survives, and Betsy (Estill) Brotherton, who preceded him in death in 2018.

He was a tenured professor at Ferris State University, where he taught marketing classes and was actively involved with the collegiate chapter of the American Marketing Association. He was a strong supporter of University of Alabama Football (Roll Tide!), where he earned his PhD in marketing in 2001. He was also an active international traveler, visiting England, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Costa Rica, Brazil, Russia, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

He is also survived by his siblings, Jon Brotherton, of Fort Wayne and Sara (Brant) Harmon, of Lebanon, Indiana; four nieces and nephews; and two grand-nieces.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 E, in New Haven, Indiana, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Highland Park Cemetery, in Fort Wayne, at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to AMA-Ferris, which can be accessed at amaferris.org/donations. For online condolences, visit harperfuneralhome.com.