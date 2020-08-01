GRAND RAPIDS -- A gentle heart stopped beating, laid down its earthly burdens and stepped into the arms of his heavenly family.

Todd Alan Weaver was welcomed into this world by his loving parents, Chester and Patricia Weaver, on July 2, 1959, in Muskegon. His family later moved to Canadian Lakes where Todd attended Morley Stanwood Schools.

On March 30, 1996, he married Bernadette (Broccoli).

For a time, he worked as a drywaller with his brothers for Weaver Builders. but soon realized his real passion as an over-the-road-trucker, often during taking his daughters with him during the summer. Due to ongoing health problems, Todd retired early from Hollenbeck Enterprises, Inc.

When not on the road, Todd loved the water, trips to the casino and indulging his sweet tooth. His ready smile and funny sense of humor will be greatly missed by those he left behind.

Todd will be lovingly remembered by his children, Chad Weaver, Tara Rondan, Ashley (Ryan) Donley, Michelle (Marcellus Cortez), and Emily; grandsons, Brian and McCoy Donley; and loving brothers, Terry (Liedewey), Tom (Sue), and Tim; several nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Amanda Gates.

His parents; sister, Tammy Ringnalda; grandparents, Earl and Irene Weaver, and Burley and Esther Boertman, preceded him in death.

If tears could build a stairway, and memories were a lane, I would walk right up to heaven and bring you back again.