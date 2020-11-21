1/
Treva Cornell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Treva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MORLEY -- Treva Cornell, 83, of Morley, passed away with her family at her side Nov. 19, 2020.

She was born Jan. 18, 1937. in Austin Township, the daughter of Haskell and Martha Radlof Hopkins.

During her working years she worked as a sorter for Stout Orchards and at Kitsons as a secretary for several years. She also worked at the Stanwood Hospital, she served as the Aetna Township treasurer for 12 years. Treva loved knitting and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Sue (George) Hart, of Morley, Donnie, of Stanwood, Jackie (Bruce) MacTavish, of Howard City, Terry (Deb), of Lakeview; 10 grandchildren, Amy (Alex), David (Jenny), Daniel (Kirsten), Jason (Crystal), William (Jess), Justin (Jessica), Scott (Haley), Devin (Abby), Robert and Adam; and 20 great grandchildren; brother-in-laws, Al Bigelow, Frank & Mary Cornell, John Cornell & Maryann, Jim & Cindy Cornell, and Larry & Ann Cornell and Dennis & Diane Cornell; sister-in-laws Nancy Hopkins, Betty & Ed Fountain and Diana Braden; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband David; and three brothers, David, Frank and Russell; sister-in-laws, Marian Bigelow, Frances Funk; and a brother-in-law, Donald (Buck) Funk.

Private Funeral services will take place Saturday at the Aetna Cemetery, with Pastor David Bongard officiating, with burial in the Aetna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Spectrum Health Hospice or American Cancer Society may be sent to the Heckman Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved