MORLEY -- Treva Cornell, 83, of Morley, passed away with her family at her side Nov. 19, 2020.

She was born Jan. 18, 1937. in Austin Township, the daughter of Haskell and Martha Radlof Hopkins.

During her working years she worked as a sorter for Stout Orchards and at Kitsons as a secretary for several years. She also worked at the Stanwood Hospital, she served as the Aetna Township treasurer for 12 years. Treva loved knitting and spending time with her family.

Surviving are her children, Sue (George) Hart, of Morley, Donnie, of Stanwood, Jackie (Bruce) MacTavish, of Howard City, Terry (Deb), of Lakeview; 10 grandchildren, Amy (Alex), David (Jenny), Daniel (Kirsten), Jason (Crystal), William (Jess), Justin (Jessica), Scott (Haley), Devin (Abby), Robert and Adam; and 20 great grandchildren; brother-in-laws, Al Bigelow, Frank & Mary Cornell, John Cornell & Maryann, Jim & Cindy Cornell, and Larry & Ann Cornell and Dennis & Diane Cornell; sister-in-laws Nancy Hopkins, Betty & Ed Fountain and Diana Braden; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband David; and three brothers, David, Frank and Russell; sister-in-laws, Marian Bigelow, Frances Funk; and a brother-in-law, Donald (Buck) Funk.

Private Funeral services will take place Saturday at the Aetna Cemetery, with Pastor David Bongard officiating, with burial in the Aetna Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Spectrum Health Hospice or American Cancer Society may be sent to the Heckman Funeral Home