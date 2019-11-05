BIG RAPIDS -- Our Trudy went to Heaven on All Saints Day, Nov. 1, 2019. There is a new Angel around the Throne now.

She was born in Big Rapids as the youngest of her siblings. Her determination and spirit led her to many years past her life expectancy following an accident. She lived at home with her family with the help of many wonderful caregivers. Angels from many walks of life have kept her well and engaged in the life of our community.

She is survived by her parents, Patti and Jack Fraser; her sister, Laurie (Douglas) Boyd; her brother, Douglas Fraser; her sister, Polly (Michael) Carlson; and her niece and nephew, Maggie and Duncan Boyd. She also is survived by seven aunts; seven uncles; and numerous cousins.

Trudy was preceded into Heaven by her four grandparents; and Uncle Paul, who were there to greet her with open arms.

She went into God's arms as an Angel who enjoyed music, ABCs, 123s, shopping, "Her" wheelchair swing at Hemlock Park and her good friend, Winnie the Pooh. She taught all those who met her about what is important in life.

Please, instead of traditional mourning colors, Trudy's family asks you to wear festive colors to celebrate her life. If you need any help picking something out, her favorite color was purple.

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate Trudy's life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at St. Paul Campus Parish (1 Damascus Road) in Big Rapids, with Father Tom Page, and her cousin, Father Paul Graney, concelebrating. The family will greet friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. Paul Campus Parish and one hour prior to Mass at the church on Saturday. Trudy will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in Trudy's name may be made to the Trudy Fraser Memorial Scholarship Endowment for siblings of those with special needs -- a 100-percent matching contribution will be provided by Ferris State University, a 501(c)(3) organization, mail to the University Advancement at 420 Oak St., Big Rapids, MI 49307 or for a memorial wheelchair swing accessibility fund. Aarrangements for where to send contributions are being set up and will be available on the funeral home website.

The family would like to thank Father Michael Burt for his continual support.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.