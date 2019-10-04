MIDLAND -- Twilly (Smith) Cooper passed away peacefully on Sept. 24, 2019, at MidMichigan Medical Center, at the age of 84.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Terry Cooper, of Midland.

Twilly grew up in the farmland of Mecosta/Remus area. She enjoyed the life of travel and loved God and family.

She is lovingly remembered by her son, Dr. Timothy Cooper, and his wife, Kathleen O'Connor Cooper, of Woodstock, Connecticut; daughter, Terri-Ann Cooper, of Midland; granddaughter, Megan, and her husband, Collins Tynan; their children, Evelyn, Trinity, Finnian and Theresa, of Ashburn, Virginia; grandsons, Dr. Patrick Cooper, and his wife, Leslie, of Concord, Massachusetts, Andrew Bieski and Kala Dairo; their daughter, Alana; and Zach Bieski, and his children, Sebastian and Delilah (angel in heaven 2017) of Midland.

Twilly also is survived by her brothers, Fred Smith, and his wife, Toots, of Big Rapids; and Ted Smith, and his wife, Esther, of Hope; as well as sister, Naomi (Smith) Perry, of Canadian Lakes.

Her eternal resting place is at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Mecosta County.