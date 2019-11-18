BIG RAPIDS -- Velma G. McDonald, 98, of Big Rapids , passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Metron of Big Rapids.

She was born Aug. 5, 1921, in Merrill, Wisconsin, the daughter of Herman and Bertha (Wilhelms) Golz, and was baptized into the Lutheran Church on Aug. 25, 1921. In 1931, she moved to Big Rapids, was confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in 1935 and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1939.

Velma was department head of purchasing at Ferris State College for 26 years, retiring in 1979. She was a longtime active member of St. Peter's, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the PTL and Tabitha Ladies Aid.

On May 25, 1940, she married L.M. "Mack" McDonald, who preceded her in death in 1996.

Velma is survived by two sons, Daniel (Julie) McDonald, of Big Rapids, and Craig (Candy) McDonald, of Grand Blanc; six grandchildren, Joanne Huston, Rebecca (Brian) Tyndell, Chris (Pam) McDonald, Becky (Matt) Crosson, Troy (April) McDonald and Brooke (John) Iltis; 12 great-grandchildren, Nicole (Tim Beilfuss) McDonald, Devin (Ilyna Sarns) McDonald, Samantha (Tim) Beilfuss, Tyler (Carly Coleman) Crosson, Breanna Crosson, Nick and Emily McDonald, Mariah (Joshua Pierce) Iltis, Devan and Megan Iltis, and Zach and Nora Tyndell; two great-great-grandchildren, Landen Campbell and Kendall Beilfuss; and several nieces and nephews.

Velma was preceded in death by her daughter, Corrine Andrews; grandson, Danny Lee McDonald; two brothers, Norman and William (Jane) Golz; and daughter-in-law, Linda McDonald.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Big Rapids. Burial will follow in the Highland View Cemetery. Velma's family will greet friends beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.