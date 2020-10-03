EVART -- Vernon Garry Deuel, 75, passed away Sept. 30, 2020.

He was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Flint, Michigan. Gary married Shirley Ann Heath on June 4, 1966 in Mt. Morris, Michigan, where they started their life together. In 1969, Gary and Shirley moved to the Marion, area and finally settled in the Evart area in 1990.

Gary worked for Amerigas until he retired in 1997. He worked for Flemming Farms in Marion for 30 plus years and was part of the Marion Fire Department for 15 years.

Gary was a very social person. He was hard working, a loving father and grandfather, and would take his shirt off his back for anyone in need.

Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley; JC (Gloria) Deuel, Cynthia (Jim) Littlefield, Wayne (Holly) Deuel, Brian (Bunny) Kinch, Kimberly Tripp (Robert Blackledge); his grandchildren, JC JR (Mary Ann) Deuel, Nicole Eisenga (Jeffrey Hawley), Tasha (Wesley) Privett, Jarca (Calob) Kozlowski, Nikki Deuel, Timothy Eisenga, Jessica Deuel, Atlanta Deuel, Shawna Tripp, Trestan Deuel, Kylie Tripp, Bunny Kinch, Travis Eisenga, Breeanna Kinch, Zack Deuel, Marcus Deuel, Gabriel Deuel, and Brandy Kinch. He has many great grandchildren.

Gary is proceeded in death by his son, Vernon James Deuel; sisters, Patricia, Loretta, Jackie, Jerry; and a brother, Ron.

Funeral services will take place at noon, Monday, Oct. 5, at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, with Pastor Pat Robinson officiating. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. until time of service. Visitation will be held for family and close friends. There will be a gathering at the Marion VFW Post 6015 from 2-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.

In leu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the family. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com