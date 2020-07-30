REED CITY -- ViAnn Mary (Shauger) Sarver, 88, of Reed City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

ViAnn was born in Reed City on Oct. 16, 1931, she graduated salutatorian from Cheboygan High School in 1949, and attended Henry Ford Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1953 and obtaining her registered nursing license.

During her nursing career, ViAnn worked in maternity, emergency, psychiatric, home health care and geriatrics.

Although she had retired, she kept up to date on nursing, attended continued professional education each year, and maintained her nursing license, even graduating in 2006 from Calvin College with a certificate in Parish Nursing.

She developed a passion for nutrition and how it impacted a person's health later in life. She enjoyed sharing that information with others, including physicians and health professionals, even telling her personal internist and cardiologist about new studies they should be reviewing.

ViAnn has been a member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Reed City for more than 53 years.

During that time, she served as a lector and was also commissioned as an extraordinary Eucharistic minister, serving her church community for many years as well as volunteering in pastoral services at Spectrum Health Hospital, Reed City. ViAnn was also a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites at the Carmelite Monastery in Ada for several years.

ViAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Verne Louis and Gladys Mae (Watkins) Shauger; her brothers, Lesley and Reldon Shauger; her sister, Wanda (Tony) Garvon; her sisters-in-law, Margaret (Percival) Shauger and Violet Marie Sova (Reldon) Shauger; her brother-in-law, Anthony (Wanda) Garvon; the father of her children, Alan L. Sarver; and her son, Stewart L. Sarver.

She is survived by her brothers, Percival Shauger, of Madisonville, Texas, and Kilton Shauger, of Bishop, California; her children, Carol (DuWayne) Burr, of Hersey, and Nancy (Daniel) Todd, of Wyoming; her daughter-in-law, Diana (Stewart) Sarver, of Warren; Susan (Mark) Renne, of Paris, Kathleen (John) Shroyer, of Sand Lake; Charles (Nancy) Sarver, of Tijeras, New Mexico, and Paul Sarver, of West Bloomfield; 35 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and friends.

Visitation for the family will begin at noon on Friday, July 31 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, at 831 South Chestnut Drive, Reed City, MI 49677.

Rosary will start at 1 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 1:30 p.m. Graveside Committal Services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, at Five Mile Road and US 10, in Richmond Township, Reed City.

Luncheon following at Green Township Pavilion, Paris, after the Committal.