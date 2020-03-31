LAKE WALES, Fla. -- Vic Howell, of Barryton, formerly of Shepherd, and a "snowbird" at Walden Shores in Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

He was born Jan. 22, 1944, in Flint, to the late Cecil and Edna Howell. Vic was a retired service representative for Morbark Industries. He was a member of the Eagles in Weidman and a charter member of the Conservation Club in Barryton. As an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved hunting and fishing. Vic could be found on the lake almost every day.

Vic was preceded in death by his son, Danny Howell; and two brothers, Robert and Richard Howell.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna (Maybee) Howell; son, Victor J. Howell, of Barryton; daughter, Wendy (Howell) Lloyd, of Smyrna, Tennessee; sisters, Shirley Lang and Judy Gleason, both of Crossville, Tennessee, and Wanda Rosell, of Holly; five grandchildren, Trevor (Brenda) Howell, Nathan Howell, Casey Howell, Coty Howell and Emily Lloyd; six great-grandchildren, Trent, Mikalya, Katelyn, Brooklyn, Lillyan and Jasper Howell.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Weidman.

Services will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.