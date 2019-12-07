REED CITY -- Virginia (Toodie) Pearl Halladay, 75, of Reed City, passed away Dec. 3, 2019, with family members by her side, at Curry House in Cadillac.

She was born to Earl and Virginia Randolph, Dec. 15, 1943, in Merced, California.

Virginia graduated from Pine River High School in 1962. She married David L. Halladay on Sept. 29, 1962.

They recently celebrated their 57th anniversary. They lived together in Grand Rapids, for approximately one year before relocating to Reed City.

Virginia is survived by her husband David; and their three sons, Timothy (Kristin), of Big Rapids, Thomas (Tara), of Cadillac, and Dennis (Jill), of Reed City. She is also survived by three sisters, Nina Antram, Carol (Wally) Siggins, and Becky Hubbard; sister-in-law, Sandra Romine; brother-in-law, Gary Halladay; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Virginia Randolph; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert W. and Irene Halladay; her brothers-in-law, Robert Romine, Robert (Bud) Halladay, and Bruce Halladay; and her sister-in-law, Linda Halladay.

Virginia worked for Archway Cookies, in Grand Rapids. She is also well known as "The Cake Lady" after spending approximately 30 years making thousands of beautiful cakes for customers across northern Michigan.

After retiring from her cake business, Virginia used her creativity doing floral arrangements at Patterson's Flowers, in Reed City. She later volunteered for the LIFT program at G.T. Norman Elementary School, where she helped many students to improve their reading skills.

Virginia is known for being kind-hearted and loving. She was a wonderful wife and mom. She also loved to help those in need.

She and David (Dave) enjoyed traveling around the country in their motor home, and she loved to see the beautiful scenery as they traveled. She also enjoyed listening as Dave played music on his guitar and keyboard.

Other special moments for her were spending time with family. She had fun playing games with her grandchildren, and she would often have prizes they could choose if they won a game of Bingo or Yahtzee. She also enjoyed watching their sporting events, band concerts, and programs.

She had a good sense of humor, and she was also quick the let family know she loved them and was proud of them. She always had a warm hug.

Visitation will be from 10 am to noon Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, with the funeral service at noon at Pruitt Livingston Funeral Home, in Reed City,

If interested, the family suggests making donations to the ( ), in lieu of sending flowers.