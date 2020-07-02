DOWAGIAC -- Virginia Rose Stanek, 92, of Dowagiac, passed away June 29, 2020, in Cassopolis.

She was born Aug. 7, 1927, to Preston and Florence Scott in Chicago, Illinois.

At the age of two, her family relocated to the Spiceland, Indiana area where she spent most of her early childhood years. They returned to Chicago for a while.

As a teenager, the family moved to Three Oaks for a couple years before locating to rural Dowagiac.

In 1946, Rose met the love of her life, Frank Stanek, and they were married Nov. 10 of that year. They moved into a home in Glenwood that Frank had purchased and started remodeling before entering the service.

Frank preceded her in death in 2004. Rose spent over 70 years in this home before moving into the Cass County Medical Care Facility for health reasons.

Rose was a homemaker and helped with the family farm. While her boys were still in school, the family operated the roller skating rink in Dowagiac. She and Frank started Glenwood Snowmobile, and she continued working there meeting customers until 2017.

Rose is survived by her four "wonderful boys" as she would refer to them. Sons are Bill (Carolyn) Stanek, of Big Rapids, Jim (Marlane) Stanek, of Glenwood, Bob (Jo) Stanek, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, and Tom Stanek (Patti Wenger), of Decatur. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

Per Rose's wishes, cremation has taken place. Services will be at 11 a.m., July 17, at Newell Chapel, 83313 M51, Decatur, Michigan, with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Decatur VFW, 560 N. Phelps St., Decatur, Michigan 49045. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at newellchapel.com.