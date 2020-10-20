1/1
Vivian Marie Tanner
MORLEY -- Vivian Marie Tanner, 95, passed away on July 26, 2020 in Houma, Louisiana. Vivian was born on June 6, 1925 in Morley, Michigan to Frank and Dagnie Knox.

Vivian grew up in Lakeview and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1943.

After high school she worked as a secretary in Houston, Texas where she met her husband of 70 years, Eugene Rutledge Tanner.

Later, they moved back to Michigan and she worked for Morley Stanwood High School, and then Ferris State College where she was secretary to the Director of Placements. She loved her job there and enjoyed helping the students find their dream jobs.

Vivian is survived by her son, Josh (Lita) Tanner; five grandchildren, Dr. Jacey Guthrie, of Little Rock, Arkansas, Branum Tanner, of Little Rock Arkansas, Brian Brownfield and Ben Lowry, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Josh Buttery, of Louisville Kentucky; and great-grandchildren, Ella Frances Guthrie, Jackson and Georgia Brownfield, and Calvin Lowry.

She is also survived by her sister, Donna Van Ocker, of Traverse City, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Charnley; husband, Eugene Rutledge Tanner; and daughters Dr. Mindy Diane Clark, and Millicent "Millie" Anne Tanner.

A small gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 20, 2020.
