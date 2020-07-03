1/1
Wanda M. Helderop
1930 - 2020
BARRYTON -- Wanda M. Helderop, 89, of Barryton, passed away peacefully July 1, 2020, due to complications of heart failure. She was born Sept. 18, 1930, in Barryton, the daughter of Jessie and Alice (Blowers) Fountain.

Wanda was a 1949 graduate of Weidman High School. She continued her education at Central Michigan University, where she received a band scholarship.

Wanda married Emerson Blodgett on March 26, 1952, at the Barryton Church of God, where she was a member. Together they raised their family in the Barryton and Grand Blanc areas.

Emerson preceded her in death in 1990, and Wanda returned home to Barryton.

She married Dick Helderop in 1992, and had 22 years together until he passed in 2014.

Wanda was employed as a sales clerk with Luces Pharmacy in Barryton and later Bi-Lo Pharmacy in Grand Blanc. She was a talented musician; she especially enjoyed playing the piano and organ. Wanda liked working in her yard, riding her tractor and traveling. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Gerald Pitts American Legion Post No. 473 Auxiliary.

Wanda loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Wanda is survived by her children, Jean James, of Davison, Harry (Peggy) Blodgett, of Boise, Idaho, and Rosa (Brad) Sibilsky, of Clermont, Florida; seven grandchildren, Steven (Shannon) Blodgett, Gary (Allison) Blodgett, Kris (Randy) Eastway, Jayme Martin-Montoya, Elizabeth (Matt) Enselman, Elyse Sibilsky, and Erin Sibilsky; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her biological parents; her adopted parents, Harry and Amelia Hoffman; and her sisters and brothers.

Due to the pandemic, private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gerald Pitts American Legion Post No. 473 or to the Barryton Church of God.

Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.

Please express your condolences or share a memory for the family by clicking the guest book tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 3, 2020.
