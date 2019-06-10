Ward Lee Walcutt

BLANCHARD -- Ward Lee Walcutt, 84, of Blanchard, passed away June 4, 2019, at Prestige Centre in Mount Pleasant.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Sylvester Community Church. Pastor Richard Taylor will officiate with a luncheon to follow.

Ward was born Sept. 6, 1934, the son of Floyd and Violet (Resler) Walcutt. After graduating high school, Ward went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army. Once he returned home, he worked for Hitachi in Edmore for many years before buying a sand and gravel company, which came to be known as Walcutt Sand and Gravel. While running his business, Ward made many lifelong friends and acquaintances. He often would joke he was actually retired, since he enjoyed his work so much.

Ward enjoyed bowling and even sponsored a team for many years. He was a regular at the Crystal Fountain Restaurant, where he enjoyed his breakfast, lunch and dinner most days.

Friendly, easy-going and outgoing were all words used to describe Ward. He had a great sense of humor and a laugh that will be missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, David (Barbara) Walcutt, Dorothy (J.C.) Burns and Myla (Ron) Harvey; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nellie Bauman.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to the Care Team Hospice in lieu of flowers. Envelopes will be available at the church.