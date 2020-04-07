REED CITY -- Wava Aileen Bronis, of Reed City, passed away Friday, at her son's home near Lake Station, after four months of steadily declining health.

Wava was born in Clayton on March 27, 1925, and had just celebrated her 95th birthday.

A graduate of Hudson High School, her early jobs included bank teller and music teacher of the Hawaiian guitar.

After marrying Chester Bronis on May 7, 1955, she had two children, Vance Bronis, 63, of Lake Station, and Lorita Bronis, 62, who lives in Reed City.

In the early 1960s, she started a 30-year career as a licensed electrologist near Adrian, moving to the Reed City area in the mid-70s.

She is preceded in death by husband, Chester; father and mother, Alvin and Vera Ellis; and four siblings, Aletha Ellis, Lillavelle Goodlock, Marilyn Royalty and Sheryl Ellis.

She is survived by her youngest sister, Nelita Welch, who lives in Adrian.

A private service will be later this month at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home, in Reed City.