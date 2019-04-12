REED CITY -- Wayne E. Sengelaub, of Reed City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids. He was 85.

Mr. Sengelaub was born Nov. 25, 1933, in Richmond Township, Osceola County, to Daniel R. and Ruth (Thiel) Sengelaub. He was a lifelong Hersey/Reed City area resident. Wayne attended the Trimner School and graduated from Reed City High School in 1952. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea. He was scheduled to take an Honor Flight for veterans to Washington D.C. in May.

Wayne married Marilyn Lucile Martin on June 15, 1957, in Evart. He worked for Miller Glass, then owned and operated Reed City Glass for years. Mr. Sengelaub was a member of the EUB Church, then the Hersey, then the Reed City United Methodist Church, where he was active in their men's group. He was a 4-H leader and a Boy Scout leader. Wayne farmed his entire life and looked forward to haying and picking stones. He got great enjoyment from traveling to see his family.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Martin) Sengelaub, of Reed City; his three daughters, DiAnna (Andy Reisinger), of Florida, Denise (Rick) Allen, of Reed City, and Darlene (Brian) Martin, of Florida; his son, Doug (Melinda) Sengelaub, of Hersey; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his sister, Maxine Bloom, of Hersey; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ruth Sengelaub; a sister and her husband, Donna and John Voelker; and a brother-in-law, Bill Bloom.

A celebration of life honoring Wayne Eugene Sengelaub will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at the Reed City United Methodist Church with David Brooks officiating. A time of gathering for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Reed City United Methodist Church or Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, P.O. Box 385, Mecosta, MI 49332.