BIG RAPIDS — Wayne K. Kleckler, 85, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was born in Manton, June 20, 1935, the son of Otto and Helen (Fiske) Kleckler. Wayne was a 1953 graduate from Manton High School.

He married Mary Voorhees on June 26, 1954, in Cadillac and together they raised their family in the Kent City and Grand Rapids area. Wayne began his machinist career with American Seating. He retired in 2000 from Eaton which was formerly known as McDonald-Douglas and Vickers. Following retirement, Wayne and Mary moved to Big Rapids. He then worked various jobs with the Big Rapids Public Schools for five years. Wayne enjoyed tinkering and working with his hands.

He loved his family and spending time with them. Wayne is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Kleckler, of Big Rapids; two children, Wayne "Ken" Jr. (Ellane) Kleckler, of Stanwood, and Sue (Greg) Glandon, of Buckeye, Arizona; three grandchildren, Nick Kleckler, of Kent City, Jessica (Scott) Yoss, of Thornton, Colorado, and Cory (Antonella) Martin, of Grand Rapids; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Keith; brother, Elwood "Bud"; sister, Louise; and his parents.

Cremation has taken place and private family services are being planned.

Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's name to the charity of the donor's choice.

