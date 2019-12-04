MORLEY -- Wayne W. Sarns, 81, of Morley, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 29, 1937, in Mount Clemens, the son of William and Tranna "Dolly" (Campau) Sarns. As a child, Wayne's family moved to Morley to run the Sarns Resort, which had been owned by his grandparents.

Wayne graduated from Morley High School and went to work for Michigan Bell Telephone. When he was 18, he joined the Army National Guard, serving for eight years. In 1960, Wayne married Nonnie Wells and they made their home in the Morley area.

Wayne retired from Michigan Bell after 30 years of service and in 1990 took over the operations of Sarns Resort, near Morley. While working at the resort, Wayne also owned and operated Sarns Farm, one of the largest Simmental cattle farms in Michigan. He had served as the president of the Simmental Association for many years.

Wayne's grandfather was a gunsmith and Wayne inherited an appreciation for guns from him. He built a trap range at Sarns Resort and was a master at pistol shooting. Wayne had a passion for his work, his co-workers and the guests at the resort -- he loved the resort and the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Wayne is survived by his beloved family, including his wife, Wenona "Nonnie" Sarns; children, Darin Sarns, Ronald (Kerri) Sarns, and Sherry Sarns, all of Morley; six grandchildren, Kambur Sarns, Shana (Dennis Kuikstra) Sarns, Alexandra Sarns, Keri (David) Ruhling, Jayson (April) Krum and William "Billy" (Brianne) Krum; great-grandchildren, Lillian, Lylla, David, Jaedyn, Myli, Emmalie, Waylon and Elijah; two brothers, Doug (Sharon) Sarns, of Morley and Keith (Terry) Sarns, of Evart; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant brother, Verner.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with Chaplain Sara Hill officiating. Burial will be at the Aetna Township Cemetery in Morley. The family will greet friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Memorial contributions in Wayne's name may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Share a memory or condolence with the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.