BIG RAPIDS -- Strong north winds caused the waters of Lake Michigan to turn over, bringing much colder water to the Michigan side, which will change up fishing patterns for boat anglers, the DNR said.

Pier anglers may find a few more fish in closer to shore. The bite on the inland waters also improved a bit with the cooler weather.

In Mecosta County, "fishing has been doing well this week," Tom Vernon, of Frank's Sporting Goods in Morley, said. "Guys are getting walleyes on Croton and Hardy ponds. The smaller streams are producing good numbers of brook and brown trout."

In Osceola County, "I know they've been catching some panfish on most of the local lakes," Thomas Jessup of Big Buck Country Bait Shop in LeRoy said. "Bass fishing has been really good. I know the tournament guys have been putting up some really nice weight."

Rose Lake, Crooked and Sunrise lakes are producing crappies and bluegills.

In northwest Michigan, at Frankfort, Chinook salmon are showing up in Betsie Bay. Those jigging Jonah jigs reported some good-size fish near the old car ferry landing. Those trolling in 150 to 180 feet caught a few Chinook and lake trout in the top 80 feet.

Lake Michigan in Arcadia was producing some nice Chinook, including fish up to 30 pounds or more.

Anglers trolling in front of the golf course and along the "barrel" at Onekama reported a few Chinook, but mostly lake trout were caught on spoons 40 to 70 feet down, the DNR said.

Portage Lake had no good reports, the DNR said, as warm water temperatures and the abundance of wigglers and mayflies made fishing difficult.

"It's been terrible," Bud Fitzgerald of Tangled Tackle Fish Co. said. "We're just starting to recover from the north blow. The water is starting to come back up again. They're catching a few kings. We've had a pretty good run up the river. There's silver fish in the river. There's chinook in the river. They're catching some nice bluegills on Manistee Lake on the dropoffs. A few walleye and perch are being caught at Portage."

Fishing was slow at Manistee, and the fish were scattered, the DNR reported, adding a few Chinook salmon were caught 45 to 80 feet down in 100 to 250 feet along the "Shelf" with spoons and meat rigs. A few salmon, lake trout, steelhead and a nice brown trout were found 60 to 70 feet down, the DNR said.

"The charter guys are just screaming," Dewey Buchner of Don's Sporting Goods in Morley, said "It has not been a good summer at all. May started out really good. It went right down. I don't' know how Ludington is doing there. It's not good up here."

Anglers caught the occasional steelhead, brown trout, bass and even a few pike in the Manistee River.

"They're still catching a few summer run steelhead at Tippy Dam," Rob Eckerson of Pappy's Bait Shop in Wellston said. "There's a few number of salmon showing up. Backwaters above Tippy Pond have been fishing good still for walleyes and smallmouth. Stream fishing has been pretty good as well, mostly the terrestrial, grasshoppers and ants."

Salmon and steelhead were caught to the south in 250 to 400 feet at Ludington, out from the projects in 150 feet and out from the pier heads in 50 to 85 feet, the DNR said.

Fishing Tip: Fishing for bass at night

Courtesy of the Michigan DNR

With summer in full swing, fish can become quite lethargic. No need to fret! For certain species, such as bass, you just might want to tweak the time of day you set out to target them.

Some of the best bass fishing this time of year occurs during the first hour or so after dark. You still can find fish at dusk and dawn, but that first hour or two after dark can be exceptional.

After dark, bass tend to move shallow in search of an easy meal. Target them near the same areas you would during other times of the day while also casting and targeting the shallows.

You'll want to change your technique, though. Since after dark you can't see the weed line or other underwater structures, fishing subsurface lures is not recommended. It is time for surface presentations. After the cast, work them aggressively with a jerking motion, making sure they pop and gurgle across the surface of the water during your retrieve. Pay close attention during the retrieve, watching and listening for the strike, which can be explosive.

If you're feeling adventurous, get on the water at 10 p.m. and fish the shallows for bass until midnight or 1 a.m. The results can be spectacular!