STANTON -- Wesley Wayne Watts, 92, of Stanton, formerly of Howard City, passed away Feb. 7, at Hospice of Lansing.

He was born Feb. 16, in Trufant, the son of George and Gladys ( Difford ) Watts.

Wayne attended Ferris State College, Alma College, and Central Michigan University, where he earned his masters degree.

Wayne taught school and coached for 43 years. At one point, he was the third winningest coach in Michigan. In 1988, he was inducted into the Coaches Hall of Fame.

He also started Watts Orchard in Howard City in 1978, and owned and operated it for 40 years. In Wayne's spare time he enjoyed reading, watching sports, and fishing.

In 1988, he married Wanda Anderson who survives. Also surviving are, a son, Richard; daughter-in-law, Pam; grandson, Zack; niece, Joann; and three step children, Jayne Stanard, Mike Bruce and Tim Bruce.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Marilyn; son, Bruce; and brother, Doug.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Heckman Funeral Home, 225 E. Edgerton St., Howard City, with Pastor Terri Cummins officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice of Lansing, 3186 Pine Tree Road, may be left at the funeral home where the family will greet friends from noon until time of services.