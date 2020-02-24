William Boon (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. "
    - Ed & LoAnn Combs
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. Godspeed Sir .."
    - Richard & Lisa Post
Service Information
Heckman Funeral Home - Howard City
225 Edgerton Street
Howard City, MI
49329
(231)-937-4315
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Luther Bible Chapel
Obituary
HOWARD CITY -- William Boon, 74, of Howard City, passed away Feb. 21, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Howard City, the son of William and Mildred (Chapman) Boon.

During his working years, he worked at various jobs which included truck driving, farming and logging. He enjoyed horses, animals and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Jeana Austin, of Howard City; his children, Jim (Kerri) Boon, of Fremont, Chris Boon, of Sparta, Dan Boon, of Big Rapids, Ruby (Brad) Feutz, of Lakeview, Billy Boon and his girlfriend, of Morley, John (Tracy) Boon, of Lakeview, Mildred Boon, of Howard City, Martin Boon, of Howard City; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Max Beduhn, of Washington; one sister, Janet Jack, of Howard City; and 26 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Cindy.

As to his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Feb. 24, 2020
