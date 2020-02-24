HOWARD CITY -- William Boon, 74, of Howard City, passed away Feb. 21, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Howard City, the son of William and Mildred (Chapman) Boon.

During his working years, he worked at various jobs which included truck driving, farming and logging. He enjoyed horses, animals and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Jeana Austin, of Howard City; his children, Jim (Kerri) Boon, of Fremont, Chris Boon, of Sparta, Dan Boon, of Big Rapids, Ruby (Brad) Feutz, of Lakeview, Billy Boon and his girlfriend, of Morley, John (Tracy) Boon, of Lakeview, Mildred Boon, of Howard City, Martin Boon, of Howard City; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one brother, Max Beduhn, of Washington; one sister, Janet Jack, of Howard City; and 26 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Cindy.

As to his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.