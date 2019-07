LUTZ, Fla. -- William Crawford Eddy Jr., 87, of Lutz, Florida, passed away Feb. 17, 2019.

Graveside services will be 12:30 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019, at Highland View Cemetery, with Pastor Jonathan Williams officiating. Military honors by the Big Rapids American Legion Post No. 98.

Arrangements entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.