William H. "Bill" Hollenbeck
STANWOOD -- William H. "Bill" Hollenbeck, 84, of Stanwood, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 7, 1936, in Stanwood, the son of William C. and E. Faye (Chidester) Hollenbeck.

Bill was raised in the Detroit area. He enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Bill returned to Detroit following his honorable discharge. He retired from Hite Photo in 1987 and moved to Stanwood in 1988 to make his home.

Bill enjoyed his life and had shared his last 58 years with his beloved, Janice Fitus, who survives.

Bill was laid to rest at the Stanwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to either the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Envelopes may be obtained at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, where arrangements were made.

Share a memory or condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 30, 2020.
