KALAMAZOO -- William James "Jim" Youker, 79, died May 25, 2019, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.

Jim was born May 19, 1940, in Traverse City, the son of Deronda and Mary (Levenski) Youker.

He was the domestic service director at the Kalamazoo Regional Psychiatric Hospital until his retirement in 1994.

Members of his family include his wife, Carolyn Youker; daughter, Ronda (Toby) Lichtensteiger; stepdaughter, Kelli (Michael) Cruz; two granddaughters, Ashley and Alexandra Cruz; and several additional special family members.

Cremation will take place. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, in Kalamazoo, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. A lunch will follow the service in the Life Story Center. Private burial will take place at Mt. EverRest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan or the St. Francis High School athletic department in Traverse City.