CHARLOTTE -- William Lee Barber, 69, of Charlotte, Michigan, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

He was born July 20, 1951, in Lansing, the son of Benning and Gloria (Howe) Barber, and graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1971. William loved to ride his bike and moped. He was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

William is survived by his siblings, Debbra Courter, Ben (Lori) Barber, Robert (Debra) Barber and Renee (Paul) Curtiss; one niece and eight nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Craig W. Courter.

Private family services will be at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids, where William will be laid to rest next to his parents.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.