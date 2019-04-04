Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Leroy Stein.

EVART -- William Leroy Stein, of Evart, passed away peacefully holding his wife's hand Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital. He was 87.

Mr. Stein was born April 13, 1931, in Evart, to Homer and Mildred (Hinkley) Stein. He attended the Ogilvie Country School and Evart Public Schools.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Ilene June Preston, on Sept. 16, 1950, in Evart. They raised their four children while maintaining the family dairy farm, which achieved Centennial Farm status in 2009. Bill was Grandpa Stein to almost anyone who came to the farm. He was a quiet man, who was quick-witted, with a keen sense of humor, and enjoyed conversation with his grand- and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Stein was an avid hunter of game of all kinds and was a successful deer hunter, bagging many trophy bucks. He had been a member of the Farm Bureau for 67 years.

Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ilene Stein, of Evart; his daughters, Valorie (Alvin) Kullman, of Harrison, and Patti (Bill) Woodward, of Lake City; his son, Marvin (Ireta) Stein, of Evart; his grandchildren, Adam (Nicole) Stein, of Reed City, Allison (James) Kimball, of Evart, Josh (Melissa) Stein, of Hancock, Marcus (Heather) Kullman, of Mount Pleasant, Karl Woodward, of Lansing, and Nick (Lauren Zaloga) Woodward, of Walker; 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Verda McLachlan, of Middleville; and his brother, Clinton Stein, of Evart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mildred Stein; his son, Dick Stein; and siblings, Ted, Vivian, Joe, Jim and Don.

Funeral services honoring the life of William Leroy Stein will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart, with Sandy Keller officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 5, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Mr. Stein will be interred in Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the .