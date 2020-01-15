GRAND LEDGE -- William Fred Morris died Jan. 11 at Fairview AFC in Grand Ledge, at the age of 82.

He was born in Reed City on Nov. 22, 1937, the son of Frederick and Florence (Weiland) Morris. Bill graduated from Reed City High School in 1955 and joined the Navy. In 1959, he became a police officer at the Grand Rapids Police Department. Bill left GRPD in 1963 to become a police officer at the Lansing Police Department. In August 1966, Bill left LPD and began his career with the Michigan State Police. He retired from the MSP in 1990 and began employment with the Michigan Department of State (Secretary of State) as a fraud investigator.

In November 2002, Bill "retired," however, retirement didn't last long. In February 2003, Bill accepted part-time employment with the Gorsline-Runciman Funeral Homes as an Assistant Funeral Director (i.e. "go-fer"). He continued in that capacity until sometime in 2013, when he really retired and moved to Florida.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, James and Thomas; four sisters, Helen Lynch, Dorothy Morris, Mary Jane Deschryver and Margaret Morris; and stepdaughter, Jackie Brinker-Cohen of Napels, Florida.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marjorie, of Grand Ledge; sons, Gregory Morris, of Fowlerville, and Jeffrey (Susan), of Eaton Rapids; daughter, Elizabeth Morris, of Grand Rapids; stepsons, David NcNurlen, of Grand Ledge, and John Brinker, of Alaska; stepdaughters, Debbie Willey, of Grand Ledge, and Holly (Alex) Oliva, of Texas. Bill also is survived by his brother, Joseph (Helyne), of Reed City; and brother-in-law, Joe Deschryver. Bill is the grandfather of five children and step-grandfather of 13 children.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Highway, Lansing. Interment will follow at Fort Custer Military Cemetery near Battle Creek. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes., 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, and one hour prior to services at the church.

For those desiring, contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in memory of Bill. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at grlansing.com.